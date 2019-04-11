{{featured_button_text}}
Construction begins next week on Idaho 50, north of Kimberly.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

KIMBERLY — Weather permitting, road rehabilitation work is expected to begin next week on Idaho 50 from Red Cap Corner north of Kimberly to Tipperary Road near exit 182. About five miles of roadway, including the Hansen Bridge, will be impacted.

Traffic on this section of Idaho 50 will be reduced to one lane throughout the work zone. Pilot cars and flaggers will be present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. probably seven days a week. Motorists should anticipate minor delays and watch for reduced speeds and crew members.

Main construction on the project is expected to be completed in May. Additional seal-coat work is scheduled to occur later in the summer.

The general contractor is Knife River from Boise.

