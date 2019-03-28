HAGERMAN — Kayakers looking to hit the reach of the Malad River above Idaho Power Co.’s two hydroelectric projects will need to find another location this spring. The dirt path that allows pedestrians to access the river is closed due to construction.
Heavy equipment and construction activity have closed the path while Idaho Power works on a passage system that will allow native redband trout and other fish to move upstream and downstream of the diversion. Fish traveling between the Malad River and the Snake River can already move above and below the company’s lower Malad project thanks to a fish passage system installed there several years ago.
Construction delays have pushed back the completion date for the project, and the trail will remain closed for the foreseeable future, at least through the spring run-off period, according to Fred Noland, environmental supervisor for the power company.
“We never like to restrict recreational access. Idaho Power provides a lot of parks, campgrounds and facilities for boaters and anglers because we know how much our customers love to enjoy the outdoors,” Noland said in a statement. “But in this case, the tight construction area inside a narrow canyon doesn’t allow us to provide an alternate route for folks, and safety has to be our number one priority.”
