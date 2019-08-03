TWIN FALLS — A major city intersection will close Monday and force thousands of vehicles passing through it every day to detour through neighborhood streets.
Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will close Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue on Monday to begin a road resurfacing project. The intersection will be closed until Aug. 30. Eastland will then reopen for through traffic and Falls Avenue will remain closed until Sept. 30.
Traffic will be detoured through streets in nearby neighborhoods for the estimated 25,000 vehicles that use the intersection daily. The city is encouraging local traffic to use Locust Street, Madrona Street and Filer Avenue, and all truck traffic should use Kimberly Road.
The City Council approved the full intersection closure in July to expedite the initial plan that would have closed some lanes and westbound traffic through November. The full closure will allow the city to complete the project sooner, Mayor Shawn Barigar said.
Nobody likes road construction but it helps protect the city’s infrastructure investments, Barigar said. “Having a month or two of inconvenience is better than sporadic inconvenience for four months.”
The construction could impact residents living in the area.
It’s going to be inconvenient but there isn’t a choice, said Kevin Connor, who lives near the intersection.
“It’s just going to be a lot of noise,” Connor said of the construction, expressing concerns that equipment used at the project could make his house inaccessible.
It might be inconvenient but there are genuine safety improvements needed on the roads, resident Dennis Reilly said.
Twin Falls School District opens its doors Aug. 14 and several schools near the intersection could be impacted by the closure.
The extra traffic through neighborhoods is a safety concern, said Michele Green, who lives near Filer and Madrona, where many of the vehicles will be detoured.
“My kids will be walking back and forth to school,” Green said, noting her neighborhood lacks sidewalks.
The bus company contracted by Twin Falls School District is developing alternative routes around the construction for the start of school. Parents are always encouraged to walk to school with their students, said district spokeswoman Eva Craner.
“Take the time to walk your route with your student so you can see where any safety issues might be,” Craner said.
Trucks hauling during the early sugar-beet harvest don’t often use the intersection anyway, and the construction project is estimated to finish before regular harvest in October, agriculture manager David Scantlin for Amalgamated Sugar Co. in Twin Falls.
“I don’t believe we really will be impacted,” Scantlin said.
Under the approved plan, PMF Inc. would be required to pay the city $3,000 for each day that construction runs long.
