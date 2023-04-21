Construction crews struck a gas line on Bedke Boulevard in Burley on Thursday night, forcing a mandatory evacuation for residents south and west of the 5th Street and Overland Avenue intersection.

The evacuation orders were expected to remain in place into Friday morning, according to a Cassia County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

Residents in the 500 block of Oakley, Miller and Conant avenues were not allowed into their residences and forced to secure other arrangements for the night. The restriction was later lifted for residents of Conant Avenue, but the other two streets remained closed.

The sheriff’s department allowed people with pets to meet the Burley Fire Department for assistance in retrieving their animals.