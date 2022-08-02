 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction begins on high-speed internet network in Magic Valley

TDS Groundbreaking

Those participating in TDS's groundbreaking ceremony Monday in Twin Falls were, from left to right, Tom Kealey, Director of Idaho Department of Commerce; State Rep. Linda Hartgen; Julie Maiers, TDS senior vice president of marketing, sales, and customer operations; State Rep. Laurie Lickley; J.J. Schwaver, Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce member services coordinator; and Josh Broder, CEO of Tilson.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TDS

TWIN FALLS — A fiber-optic network under construction in Magic Valley will  bring a "gold standard" of connectivity, company officials say.

TDS Telecommunications held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Construction of the network is starting in Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley. When work is completed, spokesman Mark Schaaf said, approximately 32,000 addresses will have access. The network will provide speeds of up to 2 gigs, considered a "gold standard," Schaaf said.

The average internet download speed in the U.S. is 193.9 megabits per second, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Schaaf anticipates the first customers will be connected in early 2023.

Both businesses and individuals stand to benefit. Shawn Barigar, president of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said business owners looking to locate in Twin Falls often ask about internet service.

"Connectivity is important to them," Barigar said. "We already have infrastructure from other providers, and TDS complements that."

Built in phases, residents can connect to the TDS network once work is completed in their neighborhood. Residents will be notified in several ways before construction starts in their neighborhood, including signage and by postcard, letter, and door hanger, Schaaf said. Contractors will work to minimize disruptions to neighborhoods and restore any areas impacted by the burying of fiber-optic cable, he said.

Only 43 percent of U.S. households have access to a fiber connection, according to a recent Fiber Broadband Association report. 

Residents can visit TDSFiber.com to register for service, monitor the progress of the network, and sign up for notifications about the new service.

