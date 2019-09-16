{{featured_button_text}}
Flag Day

An American Flag waves in the wind Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is hosting a lunch and film celebration to observe Constitution Day.

The CSI Social Science Department will show "One Woman, One Vote" in celebration of the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment in 2020. The documentary takes a look at the women's suffrage movement. The showing will go from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Union Building on the campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Constitution Day, or Citizenship Day, on Sept. 17 celebrates the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and recognizes all who have become citizens. The federally recognized holiday is mandated to be celebrated in schools that receive federal funding.

"I always joke after the 4th of July that I'm excited for the best American holiday," Perri Gardner said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gardner, a professor of political science at CSI, thinks that everyone should read the Constitution at least once a year. For anyone intimidated by the document, she recommends visiting constitutioncenter.org for an interactive version of the Constitution.

"People have to realize that the Constitution was controversial," Gardner said. "It was built on compromise.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments