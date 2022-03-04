'Constant bombardment': Shelter is overcrowded with dogs, here's how the public can help

TWIN FALLS — Walking past cages, Debbie Blackwood points out the dogs found dumped in remote corners of Twin Falls County.

“This is one of the two golden lab-hound crosses that was dumped in the Lily Grade,” she said. “It’s a very remote location on the far west of our county near Castleford. It’s a heck of a place to be abandoned.”

Blackwood gives each dog a smile, tells them they are a “good boy (or girl)” and then continues down the row.

Every single kennel is full, a few containing two smaller dogs.

People for Pets, Magic Valley Humane Society Inc. is used to overcrowding, but the current situation feels different.

“Dogs are coming in by the droves,” Blackwood said. “And why? I can’t say.”

Many of the animals have been in pairs, leading her to guess they might have come from an accidental litter.

The shelter had seven huskies at one point, a very active breed that has a tendency to escape and wander.

“We go far and wide to find them homes. We transfer them to Montana and Challis, trying to a place for these kinds of dogs,” she said.

Some of the animals need expensive medical care. A chocolate Labrador named Brutus arrived recently with entropion, a condition where the eyelids roll inward causing immense discomfort.

To help dogs like Brutus, the shelter hosts Furrball, an annual fundraiser where all proceeds go directly to the medical care fund.

Each week from Feb. 1 till March 5, a drawing is held on Saturdays for a variety of prizes, including Apple products.

Raffle tickets are 5 for $25 and the last drawing, where the winner will receive an Apple iPad, is on Saturday.

“Our number of animals coming in is around 4,000 a year,” Blackwood said. “Not all 4,000 need medical but a certain percentage does and we just really want to take care of them.”

In addition to donating, the public can help out by making sure their animal is microchipped and licensed. The city of Twin Falls requires a license for every dog. Licenses need to be renewed each year in January.

“Microchipping pets is fantastic and it just moves us up a level,” she said.

People for Pets hosts a weekly microchipping clinic on Wednesdays. The cost is $25 per pet.

Blackwood also encourages residents interested in a dog to visit the shelter soon. Getting dogs adopted quickly helps to prevent disease spread and stress for the animals.

“We are under constant bombardment,” Blackwood said. “What really bothers us, of course it’s hard labor wise, but it’s hard on the animals to be that crowded.”

Residents missing a dog are encouraged to stop by the animal shelter first even if it’s far from their home, she said. People tend to assume their animal didn’t end up in Twin Falls if they live in Jerome for example, but that is not always the case.

