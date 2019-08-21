TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Conservation League will present “Science Pub: Our Snake River, Polluted and Toxic” from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Perrine Room at Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place. Participate in the discussion about what is really in the Magic Valley’s water on the magnificent rim of the Snake River Canyon.
Conservation associate Josh Johnson will discuss the nonprofit’s recent report on declining groundwater quality on the eastern Snake River Plain. Hear about Snake River contamination and the league’s mission to save the Snake River and return it to a swimmable and fishable river again.
Food and drink will be available for purchase from Elevation 486.
The Snake River should be the crown jewel of southern Idaho, but pollution and unsustainable use of water has made the river into Idaho’s sewer system. The league believes these issues have severe implications for water quality standards and the health of residents on the Snake River Plain and in the Magic Valley.
The Idaho Conservation League was founded to be a voice for clean water. The current state of the Snake River is emblematic of the water quality issues seen statewide. In some areas, it is now unsafe to swim in or eat fish from the Snake River due to a combination of over-allocation of the river’s water and pollution discharge from factories, municipalities, dairies and farm fields, the league says. While working to protect waters across the state, the league has embarked on a campaign to restore the health of the Snake River.
