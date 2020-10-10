Conner Summit Fire burns near Albion; residents told to prepare for evacuation

ALBION — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging Albion residents to be ready to evacuate as a wildfire burns nearby. Authorities say structures are threatened, and hunters and campers must leave the area.

The Conner Summit Fire is burning about four miles southeast of Albion. The fire has burned about 2,200 acres and is running to the northeast, burning in grass, brush and timber, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Engines and dozers are working together to create containment lines, and additional resources are arriving on the scene.

Multiple rural fire departments are working with the BLM Twin Falls District firefighters. Four single-engine air tankers, four large air tankers, air attack, a helicopter and three dozers are responding.

