Connecting cultures: How Idaho is engaging a growing demographic

JEROME — Going to the doctor or asking for help at school can be daunting enough for many young people, but in some cases it becomes much more difficult. For those who feel like outsiders, the obstacles can feel insurmountable.
Latinos are one of the fastest-growing groups in Idaho since the 1980s. Yet as the Gem State attempts to bridge its professional labor gap, diversity remains a tenuous new frontier in both the school system and the health care system.
There is a stark contrast between the state’s Latino population and Latinos in its professional workforce. Latinos make up 12% of Idaho’s population, yet comprise only 2% of its skilled labor, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ most recent Hispanic Profile Data Book.
In response, schools and health care facilities across the Magic Valley are attempting to diversify their staff and create resources to better serve the Latino community and create more access points. Someone with a familiar background or someone who can speak a person’s native language can transform what may be an isolating experience into an inclusive one, where individuals feel visible and validated.
“Seeing those faces makes you open to seeking those services,” said Kristina Tapia, a Mexican-American behavioral health coordinator at Family Health Services in Jerome. “It’s empowering to see that. It’s kind of magical I guess.”
Breeding leaders
For Jiselle Vergara, her schooling isn’t only about her. She has to set a good example for her younger sisters. But it wasn’t always this way. When she entered Jerome High School as a freshman, she didn’t have much of a desire to go to college.
“I never liked school,” Vergara said. “Even though I was good at it, I just didn’t want to go.”
Vergara, 18, will be a liberal arts major at College of Southern Idaho this fall and is spending her summer working at CSI’s Jerome Center taking calls and helping fellow students navigate the admissions and registration process.
Her attitude about college changed “from one day to another” with the influence of her mother, who encouraged her to give college a shot. Vergara became more confident with this decision when she enrolled in the the year-long Latinos in Action program at Jerome High School, which teaches leadership skills, college readiness and career planning.
The beginnings of Latinos in Action reflect a similar foundational experience shared by the organization’s founder — Jose Enriquez. During his early days in school as an immigrant from El Salvador learning English, he remembers feeling lost and unable to fit in.
“I knew I had a lot to offer, but I didn’t know how to showcase it,” Enriquez said.
It wasn’t until a coach encouraged him to get involved in school activities and invest in his studies that he changed direction. He went on to receive a wrestling scholarship to Brigham Young University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education and Spanish, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in educational leadership.
The idea for Latinos in Action came when he was teaching at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. Enriquez noticed that his Latino students were not as engaged in school as other students. He began teaching about Latino leaders like poet Pablo Neruda and author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It was then that had an important realization: instead of teaching about role models, why not create them?
“We’re here to develop and utilize their talents,” Enriquez said. “There is so much brilliance and experience we’re not utilizing and that we’re missing out on.”
Taking it beyond the classroom
Enriquez created what he considers a “living curriculum,” one that leaves room for adjustment as each school navigates what works for its individual students. Jerome, Wendell and Gooding high schools have implemented a dual-credit program with CSI that allows students to take a special general education course designed by Latinos in Action teachers. Students also have the option to take dual-credit courses toward other college subjects.
Vergara has taken four dual credit courses and was able to bypass some general education requirements. Enrolling in dual credit courses is optional as the program is meant to meet students at their level and help draw out their potential, Enriquez said.
“I always emphasize that this is an asset-based program,” Enriquez said. “It’s not remedial. It’s building on the skills they already have.”
It hasn’t always been an easy journey for Vergara. In high school, she worked at Panda Express and moved to Shoshone in the middle of the school year. She had to wake up early to take her sisters to school, go to school herself and then go to work.
“I’ve always been like ‘just do it,’” she said. “That’s kind of how I do everything. I have to do it, so I do it.”
Vergara looked up to her older sister as a role model — she was a teen mom with two kids who managed to graduate high school and go to college.
“It’s like, I didn’t have an excuse,” Vergara said. “I didn’t have that kind of challenge. If I don’t go (to college), then my sisters might see that and think, ‘If she doesn’t go, then I don’t have to go.’”
‘One team, one town, one family’
Jerome High School's Latinos in Action program has been in place for a decade, but its teaching staff is not reflective of its student body. In Jerome Joint School District, where 53% of students are Latino, 94% of its teachers are white.
These statistics reflect a dilemma that spans much of the country.
Schools nationwide are struggling to close the representation gap, but have hit roadblocks such as lack of funding, low pay and wealthier school districts picking up its most qualified teachers.
Principal Nathan Tracy said that hiring diverse staff in Jerome can be a challenge because college graduates in Boise and eastern Idaho sometimes don’t want to leave the area once they graduate. To address this conundrum, Jerome High School launched a teacher’s club to try to encourage area students to come back to teach in their home communities after graduating college. A key tenet of the Latinos in Action class is returning home to give back.
“They served you, so now come back and serve them,” Tracy said.
The school has an evolving list of clubs and programs that celebrate diversity as well as bilingual aid and events for parents and English as a Second Language students. About one-fifth of the school’s staff is bilingual.
“Our motto is one team, one town, one family,” Tracy said. “Our goal is for the students to feel like they’re included, they’re seen, they’re heard. We are all Jerome High School.”
The staff has had to be resourceful in finding ways to make themselves more accessible to Spanish-speaking parents and students. Two years ago, as part of a school-wide effort, the staff purchased Rosetta Stone, held weekly lessons with the school’s Spanish teachers and went to nearby Mexican restaurants to practice.
Students say these collective efforts and being around other students who shared their culture and experience have created a sense of family when at school.
“Every time I was at my lowest, (Latinos in Action) helped me keep going,” Jerome High School senior Joel Leon said. “Whenever I had a hard time, I was feeling down, whenever I felt like I wanted to drop out, they were there for me.”
Bridging the gap
Attracting staff isn’t only a difficult process for K-12 schools. CSI President Jeff Fox said that it can be difficult to bring in talent because the Magic Valley isn’t considered a “destination” like New York or San Francisco. He’s heard plenty of excuses during his time with the school.
He recalls an applicant once canceled an interview upon getting off the plane at Magic Valley Regional Airport, dismayed by the lack of trees.
Diversity of staff and programming, however, has been a process at least 30 years in the making, according to Fox.
“Diversity and representation has been an intention for a long time,” he said. “We’ve always been open and looking to hire bilingual staff and people of color.”
The school appoints those best qualified for each position regardless of background, but bilingualism is a key consideration.
“When they see someone is there for them who looks like them, I think we start seeing better outcomes,” said CSI Jerome Center coordinator Rose Castro, who is responsible for helping students with questions about the college enrollment process. “I hope I can be that person for them because I understand where they are coming from.”
Castro’s position is one of the newest at the college; she works closely with bilingual and English-learning students. The college also offers ESL and citizenship courses for immigrants.
When the college received funding from a Title III grant in 2016, it began designating money for developing programs to help non-traditional students such as parents and those with full-time jobs.
Among them is the Bridge to Success program, an eight-week summer course that educates students about various aspects of campus life, as well as math and computational skills. The program has been successful among first-generation students and Latinos, according to Bridge Program coordinator John Hughes. Based on the four cohorts the program has educated so far, 53% of its students are Hispanic.
“When it’s their first time, whether they are of Hispanic background or not, people don’t know what they don’t know,” Fox said. “And that means they don’t know what to ask or who to go to for help.”
Programs like Bridge to Success and Latinos in Action have made some students feel more comfortable with their lack of knowledge and helped them feel confident enough to speak up about it.
“When I didn’t know something, I would see that other people had the same questions I did,” Vergara said. “It made me feel less alone.”
Family plays a key role
Student success isn’t always about schools. Parental involvement, socioeconomic status and level of education can affect whether or not a student is prepared for college or the workforce. CSI is in the pilot stages of its parent college, which offers courses for parents of future and current students to familiarize themselves with subjects from the application process to scholarships. The courses are offered in both English and Spanish.
“I have parents say to me that they don’t get involved or go to their kid’s school because they’re afraid they will embarrass them because they don’t know the language or they don’t know how something works,” Cesar Perez, CSI’s Hispanic liaison and director of the Jerome and Gooding centers, said. “They feel a lot more confident after something like this.”
The Bridge Program — which extends throughout each enrolled student’s term at the college in the form of regular academic counseling and check-ins — stresses the importance of family by hosting events where parents and friends are invited. CSI’s orientation is also open to friends and family.
Being sensitive to Hispanic traditions and family values is key to building a strong relationship with students, said Bridge Program coordinator Rosey Alberdi.
“It comes down to understanding. We want to show them we understand the dynamics of the family,” Alberdi said. “That way (the parents) buy in and understand we’re not taking their kids away from them. We want them to better themselves for their family as a whole.”
A slow-burning passion
When Guadalupe Gonzalez first moved to Twin Falls, she felt like she had stepped into a time machine. She spent the majority of her adult life in the bustle of Mexico City and the languid pace of south-central Idaho hit her hard.
She worked in health care while in Mexico but wound up as a court translator when she relocated to the Gem State in December 2000 to be with her mother who had already immigrated.
“It just wasn’t my passion,” Gonzalez said of the court system. “I had a chance to work in the juvenile court and I liked that better but there was still something missing. I didn’t really know what I wanted then.”
It was almost 20 years ago when St. Luke’s Magic Valley decided they needed to make a change in the way they cared for patients who could not communicate in English. That was when it created the interpretation program that serves patients in-person, through voice calls and video chat. The program has grown to hundreds of freelance interpreters within the St. Luke’s network who are on call at all hours of the day. Gonzalez is now one of them.
The interpretation service seeks to make communication easier and to diminish the dangers of improper communication. It is common for patients with language needs, for instance, to use family members or under-qualified translators for their appointments. Family members may also have a conflict of interest when it comes to the care of their loved ones.
“It is very dangerous,” said Malena Rodriguez, supervisor of language services. “So much gets missed with improper translation.”
Misdiagnosis is one of the major risks that result from poor communication and a lack of cultural competency. Patients feel more confidence in their provider if they can identify and effectively communicate with them, Rodriguez said, but there is limited data about what increases the risk of misdiagnosis in Latinos as there have been no major studies on the subject, according to a 2003 report by the Journal of the American Medicine Association.
Gonzalez, like the more than 300 interpreters available, is the liaison between the patient and provider. She believes that having someone with a relatable background who speaks the patient’s language is vital to his or her health.
“Patients are sometimes intimidated about coming to the doctor,” she said. “When I see a patient for the first time I always say, ‘I am your voice. If you don’t tell me something, I can’t tell the doctor.’ I think they understand that.”
The gravity of the subject matter she handles can be overwhelming at times. She is most stressed by what she calls “life or death situations,” and working with abused children.
“When I first started, sometimes I got in the shower and just cried and cried,” Gonzalez said.
She handles the stress through prayer and has since been hopeful about her role as an interpreter.
Cultural competency in the clinic
When the program first started, interpreters were not allowed to advocate on behalf of the patients. Now, it is permissible for interpreters to intervene during instances of cultural insensitivity.
“Sometimes I get to say I will not translate something because it is culturally insensitive,” Gonzalez said. “I help the provider navigate people’s cultures.”
It is not everyone’s preference to be attended by someone of a similar cultural background, said Tori Torgrimson, behavioral health director at Family Health Services. It is the job of the provider to figure out what works best for the patient.
When Torgrimson started at Family Health Services 15 years ago, she was the only therapist who spoke Spanish. Now there are only four fully bilingual providers in behavioral health services. Family Health Services has also implemented translators to bridge the access gap.
While Latinos experience anxiety and depression at the same rates as those of other races, only 20% speak to a doctor about their symptoms and only 10% actually attend therapy, according to a 2001 Surgeon General’s report.
Immigration and fear of deportation can undercut the number of people following up on their appointments, but that typically happens when there is a perceived threat of Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence.
Last month, a rumor about potential ICE raids in Jerome resulted in calls from concerned patients uncertain if they should come to their appointments. These occasions tend to be a hiccup and patients return after the tension subsides.
“I think it shows a resiliency on the part of the community,” Tapia said.
Immigration-related stressors that exacerbate mental illness can even impact Latinos who are citizens.
“When you have a connection with immigration, holistically, that affects the whole community, even if you were born here and are a citizen,” Torgrimson said.
In the last 10 years, there has been an increase in the number of Latino patients seen by behavioral services staff at Family Health Services. It uses language services for 15% of its patients across all facilities, but sometimes having a relatable background helps patients open up and build trust with their providers.
But it can be more than just language that is needed. Essentially, it’s a genuine cultural connection that can ultimately make a real difference.
“With the teenagers, that conversation is totally in English, but you pick up on the cultural pieces,” Tapia said. “They might say something about la llorona, and I get it.” La llorona, also known as the weeping woman, is a famous oral legend in Latin American folklore.
Looking to the future
Jerome High School is working to create programs that emphasize the value of diversity, including culture clubs, where students learn about unique cultural traditions such as food, dance and art. The school hopes that it will see the benefits of its teacher’s club when its graduating seniors graduate from college and return in the future, hoping to work for the high school.
The same is true in the health care sector.
Family Health Services is expanding by creating new positions in which speaking both English and Spanish is required. A lack of behavioral health specialists in Idaho across all demographics is, in part, influencing this effort. The organization is now outgrowing its space in Jerome and will move to a larger facility.
“I want to provide these services for la raza, my people, because they deserve that,” Tapia said. “That’s really why I’m still here. I know they are being helped, and I want to be there for them.”
