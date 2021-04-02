Congressman Mike Simpson pitches dam plan to county commissioners

TWIN FALLS — U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson made his way through the Magic Valley this week to discuss his proposal for breaching the four dams on the Lower Snake River.

In February, Simpson released the details of his $33.5 billion plan, which aims to end what he calls the “salmon wars.” This is in reference to the countless lawsuits environmental groups have filed blaming the dams for decimating Idaho salmon, which are heading toward extinction.

The long-time congressman centered his pitch to Magic Valley residents and county commissioners on the idea that these dams, which are located hundreds of miles away in eastern Washington, have few benefits for southern Idaho.

“I keep asking myself, in southern Idaho, in the Magic Valley, do we really care about those dams when you look at the economics of it?” Simpson said during a meeting with Jerome County Commissioners.

For starters, Simpson said, Idaho is required to send 487,000 acre feet of water down the river annually to try to restore salmon. This is less water available for farmers to use for irrigation or that could be stored in local aquifers.