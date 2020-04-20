Congress promised laid-off workers $600 a week. Idahoans aren’t getting it. This is why

That is because regular unemployment compensation is financed by a payroll tax on employers. The tax varies depending on the number of workers a business has and its history of claims by laid-off employees. Only employers pay unemployment taxes, not workers. A self-employed person with no employees pays no tax — and gets no benefits.

For the coronavirus pandemic, however, the federal relief bill provides unemployment compensation to self-employed people whose earnings have tumbled. About 10,000 self-employed Idahoans have applied for these payments but have yet to receive them, the Labor Department says.

The state promises the cash will begin flowing once its technical issues are resolved and once guidance Idaho needs from the federal government is clarified. It says that might not be until May.

Meanwhile, state officials encourage you to go through the online application process to determine if you qualify. If you do, they say you’ll get a letter acknowledging that your payments are pending. The payments will be retroactive to your layoff date as far back as Feb. 2 and can continue as late as Dec. 26.

I was laid off, but my employer said nothing about unemployment compensation. Am I even eligible?