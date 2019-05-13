TWIN FALLS — A 20-year-old man died during a family Mother's Day outing late Sunday afternoon at Dierkes Lake.
Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Erinest Nsabimana tried to swim from the south shore to the north shore and apparently didn't have enough strength to get across the lake.
The County Sheriff's office received a 911 call from Nsabimana's family, who was watching from the shore, at 5:45 p.m. Twin Falls County Search and Rescue members recovered the body at about 7 p.m.
Nsabimana was an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Twin Falls police and fire departments, and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.