TWIN FALLS — Starting Tuesday, the rules for recycling in Twin Falls change.
No more dumping your office paper, plastic bottles and newspapers in a big bin a truck will pick up at your curb.
The only items allowed in that bin now are aluminum, cardboard and tin.
But what counts as cardboard? Pizza boxes? No. Cereal boxes? Yes.
And does that mean those are the only things you can recycle? No. Other materials can still be recycled, but it takes a little more work.
Here's a handy guide to make sense of the rules and show you where you can take your recyclables. It's ready to print and put on the fridge to remind you. You can also get a copy of it in today's Times-News at racks or in stores. Just make sure to recycle the rest of the paper when you're done.
