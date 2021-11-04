Confirmed mountain lion livestock kills east of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Residents in eastern Twin Falls and Kimberly have reported an increasing number of mountain lion sightings in the last two weeks, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

As of Thursday, four goats have died as confirmed lion kills. A lama was also killed recently, but Fish and Game spokesperson Terry Thompson said the kill was listed as suspected and could not be confirmed because the animal was buried.

Residents near the Falls Avenue and Hankins Road intersection captured a lion on a doorbell camera. Another sighting occurred when a lion ran out in front of a car. A third sighting was reported in Kimberly. Some of the reports include daylight activity, which is not typical behavior.

Fish and Game is not sure if this is all one animal or multiple.

"Understandably, local residents are concerned," Thompson wrote in a website post. "Fish and Game managers share this concern and are actively working to provide safety tips and suggestions to those who live in areas where mountain lions frequent."

Residents who spot a mountain lion should call the the Fish and Game's Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. Residents can also report sightings to the Twin Falls County Sheriff at 208-736-4040.

Fish and Game placed a trap on Monday but hasn't caught anything yet. When the agency notices repeated livestock kills, they will try to take action to remove the animal, Thompson said.

"It's not uncommon, but it's uncommon enough that people aren't reminded very often that we do have lions that are very close to town," he said.

In April 2020, a Kimberly resident captured a video recording of a mountain lion moving through an alley. The police searched the town and never found the animal.

If you see a mountain lion, never run away or turn your back, Thompson said. Face the animal while making yourself look bigger by reaching your arms above your head. It is OK to yell, but do not scream. Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact with the animal.

"Lions are not going to typically prey on people," Thompson said.

To keep pets safe, Fish and Game recommends owners take the following actions:

Keep your pets on a leash.

Do not feed pets outside or leave food dishes outside. Although mountain lions will not typically be attracted to the food, it could attract other wildlife that are considered prey by a lion.

Before letting pets outside, turn on lights and make loud noises. A privacy fence will not stop a mountain lion from entering a yard.

If possible, stay outside with your pet.

Homeowner safety tips also include using lights to discourage wildlife from entering properties and making sure household garbage is secured.

