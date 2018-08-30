Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOISE — The Idaho Montana Affiliate of Susan G. Komen has announced a conference for people living with incurable Stage IV breast cancer, also known as metastatic breast cancer.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 Idahoans and Montanans currently live with the disease.

The first-of-its-kind conference to learn about the latest research into cancer treatment, clinical trials and self-care will be held Oct. 30 in Boise.

Cancer patients will hear from Huntsman Cancer Institute Research and Komen Scholar Alana Welm about her research into how cancer metastasizes and the possible use of the body’s own immune system to fight cancer.

The median survival after a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis is three years.

Conference sessions and meals are free to attendees, and travel expenses are covered for those living outside the Boise area.

For those unable to attend in person, the conference will be live streamed at KomenIdahoMontana.org/Conference.

