Complaints heard about TDS network construction

TWIN FALLS — City officials are urging better communication between TDS Telecommunications and city residents affected by its fiber-optic network under construction.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer said he has heard complaints from several residents claiming they had not being made aware of the project, which includes digging in rights of way as the fiber-optic line is laid.

A TDS spokesperson said the company makes efforts to notify affected residents of the project.

“Before any construction on our fiber internet network occurs, we notify residents several days and weeks in advance,” Mark Schaaf said. “Residents received multiple mailers and a door hanger informing them of upcoming construction in their neighborhood.”

Schaaf said he appreciates the feedback.

“We take public input seriously and are increasing our communications to ensure residents have the most detailed and up-to-date information possible,” he said.

TDS has a legal authority to access rights of way, Palmer said, while acknowledging that digging can be disconcerting to residents when it is going on in their backyards. Another complaint involved spray-painting on the grass as crews marked various utility lines.

“Mostly, our concern is that people feel safe,” Palmer said.

The city asked that TDS work with its contractor to improve communication.

Palmer asked residents with concerns to call TDS at 1-855-259-8576 or go to tdsfiber.com/construction for more information. If complaints aren’t resolved, he urged residents to call the city.

The fiber-optic network is also being constructed in Jerome and Burley.