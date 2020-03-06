Complaint accuses IDOC of buying lethal injection drug with suitcase of cash in 2012

On May 25, 2012, IDOC announced its intent to execute Leavitt with a single-drug protocol of pentobarbital. The plaintiffs believe officials used the drug allegedly bought in Tacoma in Leavitt’s execution.

IDOC had previously refused to release the source of the drugs used in Leavitt’s execution. After a lawsuit, an Ada County judge ordered the agency in 2019 to disclose the source; instead, IDOC appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court, which is expected to hear the case sometime this year, according to The Associated Press.

At the time of the alleged transaction, Kempf was the division chief of operations for IDOC and Tewalt was deputy chief of bureau of prisons for IDOC. They were serving under then-IDOC Director Brent Reinke (now a Twin Falls County Commissioner), appointed by then-Gov. Butch Otter.

The complaint states the plaintiffs believe that Kempf and Tewalt were sent to Tacoma by Reinke, and it was authorized by Otter.

On Friday morning, the Idaho Statesman reached out to Kempf, Otter and IDOC. Kempf declined to comment. Otter said he was unaware of the lawsuit and needed to do some research before commenting. IDOC declined to comment. Gov. Brad Little’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Little, then the lieutenant governor under Otter, is also named as a defendant on the complaint.