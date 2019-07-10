HAILEY — Company of Fools has announced two major ways of honoring former artistic director John Coleman Glenn. Glenn, who moved to town in 2000, oversaw 21 seasons and more than 150 productions at the Liberty Theater during his tenure. He passed away June 9, 2017, at age 55.
To honor Glenn’s lifetime of dedication and commitment to theatrical excellence at the Liberty Theater, Company of Fools and the Sun Valley Center for the Arts have renamed the stage at the theater the John C. Glenn Stage. In addition, the two groups have created the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund as a way for community members, artists and patrons to donate funds in his memory. The purpose of the fund is to secure donations to support the physical, structural, and programmatic needs of the Liberty Theater in accordance with Glenn’s wishes.
The Legacy Fund received a lead donation of $100,000 from the von der Heyden Family Foundation. Company of Fools and the center hope to raise upward of $750,000. You can make a donation in a number of ways:
Send a check, made out to the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and indicate that the donation is for the John C Glenn Legacy Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, PO Box 656, Sun Valley, ID 83353. To donate securely online, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/159/alldonations/31502?mc_cid=545048a282&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a. All gifts are 100 percent tax-deductible.
For more information on the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund, email spalmer@sunvalleycenter.org go to sunvalleycenter.org/john-c-glenn-legacy-fund.
