KETCHUM — Company of Fools has announced its 22nd year of Stages of Wonder — an in-school dramatic arts program that has served as the theater curriculum in local elementary schools since 1997. It emphasizes theater as an essential component in the development of the whole child.
Company of Fools and the Sun Valley Center for the Arts are grateful to the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Geri Herbert and the Wittenberger Foundation for their generous support of the 2019 Stages of Wonder program which will take place at Wood River Valley elementary schools on the following dates:
- Feb. 25 to March 1 — Alturas Elementary
- March 4 to 8 — Hailey Elementary
- March 11 to 14 — Hemingway Steam School
- March 19 to 22 — Bellevue Elementary
- April 2 to 3 — Syringa Mountain School
For many students, Stages of Wonder is their first contact with the dramatic arts. Facilitated by specially trained Company of Fools teaching artists, the program brings together storytelling, role-playing, theater games and exercises designed for each grade level — one through five. These activities are both structured and improvisational.
Stages of Wonder creates a level playing field for all children, regardless of their personality or background. The program’s environment of physical and emotional safety allows students to experience and celebrate their own creativity without fear or self-consciousness.
In recent years, Company of Fools has also brought Stages of Wonder to child-focused nonprofit organizations such as Higher Ground, Y-On-Wheels, YAK!, the Magic Valley Boys and Girls Club and Camp Rainbow Gold. These special partnerships have enabled Company of Fools to impact groups of children with different and specific needs.
Company of Fools created Stages of Wonder to engage children in individual and collective creativity through the medium of theater. To date, the program has served more than 24,000 students.
