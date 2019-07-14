GOODING — Gooding High School 12th-grader Erika Anthony recently won a $100 scholarship savings account as a regional winner of the spring drawing of Zions Bank Pays for A’s program.
Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Vern Eames, manager of Zions Bank’s Gooding branch, surprised Anthony with her win during a classroom presentation.
She was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to the bank and was paid for every “A” she received. More than 2,700 students entered the spring drawing.
For more information on the Pays for A’s program, visit zionsbank.com/pays4as.
