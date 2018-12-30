GOODING — Hard work in school has paid off for Gooding High 12th grader Riley Comstock, who received a $100 scholarship savings account as a regional winner of the winter drawing through Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program.
Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. Vern Eames, manager of the Zions Bank Gooding branch, surprised Comstock with her win during a classroom presentation on Dec. 20.
Comstock was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank and was paid for every “A” she received. More than 1,600 students entered the winter drawing.
“In this era of smart phones and digital distractions, it takes extra attention and effort to earn high marks, so we’re proud to recognize the achievements of students like Riley through the Pays for A’s program,” says Eames. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”
