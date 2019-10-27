{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra will present its fall concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave.

The concert will feature four ensembles with a variety of selections, including a few Christmas selections.

Rising Strings and Sinfonietta will be directed by Joe Casperson, who is welcomed as a new conductor this fall. They will perform “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven, a holiday medley arranged by Joanne Erwin, “Cavatina” by Antonin Dvorak and “Dance of the Tumblers” by Rimsky-Korsakov.

Magic Valley Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensemble, a select group of string players, will be directed by Carson Wong. The ensemble will perform “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” by Mozart and “Tango” by Michael McLean.

The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra, will be directed by Ted Hadley. The group will perform “Hatikvah” by Del Borgo and selections from “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky.

The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from throughout the Magic Valley.

The public is invited. Donations to the orchestra’s operating fund will be accepted at the door.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments