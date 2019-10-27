TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra will present its fall concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave.
The concert will feature four ensembles with a variety of selections, including a few Christmas selections.
Rising Strings and Sinfonietta will be directed by Joe Casperson, who is welcomed as a new conductor this fall. They will perform “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven, a holiday medley arranged by Joanne Erwin, “Cavatina” by Antonin Dvorak and “Dance of the Tumblers” by Rimsky-Korsakov.
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensemble, a select group of string players, will be directed by Carson Wong. The ensemble will perform “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” by Mozart and “Tango” by Michael McLean.
You have free articles remaining.
The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra, will be directed by Ted Hadley. The group will perform “Hatikvah” by Del Borgo and selections from “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky.
The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from throughout the Magic Valley.
The public is invited. Donations to the orchestra’s operating fund will be accepted at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.