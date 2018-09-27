TWIN FALLS — Your Special Smiles can now serve more people in vulnerable populations, thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Idaho Dental Foundation.
Your Special Smiles focuses on increasing the quality of life for adults with special needs. The program educates caregivers about providing oral health care and performs screenings to assess oral health.
Your Special Smiles has provided comprehensive dental care for more than 20 adults with special needs who otherwise would not have been able to receive treatment. This grant will provide support for a mobile clinic, enhancing the program’s support of that population.
The Idaho Dental Foundation gives grants to initiatives that improve the oral health of Idaho’s under-served citizens, including uninsured and low-income Idahoans. Grant applications for the next round of funding are due May 15.
