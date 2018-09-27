Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is offering a lifeguard class from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 and 11 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. The cost is $250 per person and the registration deadline is Oct. 5.

Working as a lifeguard teaches time management skills, communication and leadership skills while building self-confidence.

“Lifeguarding is a very rewarding job, and lifeguards are in demand all year round,” Randy Wastradowski, chief executive officer of Magic Valley YMCA, said in a statement. “It’s why we continue to run classes throughout the year.”

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will receive a Red Cross lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

To register for the class or for information, contact Wastradowski at the YMCA at 208-733-2408, ext. 108, or randy.wastradowski@ymcatf.com.

