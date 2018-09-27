TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA invites local second- through eighth-graders to participate in a Youth Basketball Ball-handling Clinic on Oct. 13 at the Lighthouse Christian School gym, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. The second- through fourth-grade clinic will be from 9 to 11:00 a.m., with the fifth- through eighth-grade clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm.
The clinic will be led by Jessica Tews Montgomery who has been teaching basketball classes for the past 10 years and owns Tews School of Basketball. Its focus has always been to help players learn fundamentals — specifically through dribbling, ball control and footwork. Tews Montgomery believes in creating a positive atmosphere that helps instill confidence and will, in turn, help each player develop their skills.
The cost is $35 YMCA members and $50 non-members. The first 100 participants to register in person at the YMCA will receive a free basketball courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods.
For more information, call 208-733-4384, ext. 105, or email jeaneth@ymcatf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.