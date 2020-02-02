TWIN FALLS — Xavier Charter School will host a community open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 1218 North College Road W.
The school will hold open enrollment from Monday through March 31 for its 2020-21 school year for students in kindergarten through 12th grades. Enrollment is selected through the lottery process as outlined in Idaho Code.
Information: xaviercharter.org or 208-734-3947.
