Wreaths Across America ceremony

On Wreaths Across America Day, Army National Guard veteran Ardean Lang of Filer places a ceremonial wreath honoring the Merchant Marines at Filer Cemetery.

FILER — Local cemeteries in Filer and Buhl participated in Wreaths Across America ceremonies Dec. 14 to remember the nation's fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Volunteers and the public gathered for a brief ceremony before placing live evergreen wreaths on the grave markers of more than 800 veterans.

Rondal Lang, American Legion Post 47, led the ceremony at Filer Cemetery. All 310 veteran graves received a wreath.

Gary Davis, Veterans of Foreign Wars and West End Men’s Association, conducted the ceremony at West End Cemetery, where about 500 of the 810 veterans were covered.

“We are very grateful for the community's support for Wreaths Across America in its first year in Filer and Buhl,” Melinda Anderson, regent of the Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said in a statement. “Our goal for 2020 is to continue to spread the word about this worthy project so that all veterans receive the recognition they deserve.”

Wreath sponsorships may be donated at any time during the year and designated for a specific veteran or allowed to honor any veterans selected by project organizers.

The national Wreaths Across America organization will match any wreath sponsorship received until Jan. 15, allowing local cemeteries to reach their goals faster.

To donate, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/ID0017P or contact twinfallsdar@gmail.com or 208-308-1810.

