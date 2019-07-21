How does a kid born in a mud house and a member of the lowest caste or “untouchables” of India become world renowned — the world’s first radiation biologist and being known as the father of micro nutrition? It is almost unimaginable that Kedar Prasad could have a good childhood being born under such circumstances, but he did. He was a happy, rambunctious child. His nickname Baila (meaning strong and fearless like an ox) would indeed be an apt description and a characteristic that would ultimately help him achieve such renown.
Even though the family belonged to the lowest caste, his father owned a small but successful grain shop and they did well financially. Kedar began private school at age 7 as the youngest of 10 students. He would get permission from the teacher to go to the bathroom, but he would actually run home (a mile away) and play with the neighborhood kids instead. Of course, there was trouble when the teacher sent an older child to find him.
Playing hooky from school was costly during his early education as he could barely write or do math. He did poorly in school until 8th grade when things suddenly changed and he became the top student in his high school classes.
About the time he was finishing his university bachelor of science degree came a real test of his character. His dreams of even higher education were shattered as his father’s illness brought financial reversal, leaving the family almost penniless. However, Kedar never gave up on his dream and kept striving to continue his education. Eventually he earned a master of science with A+ in all his courses.
With such stellar credentials, you would think that finding a teaching job would be easy. Not so. Confronted with discrimination on the basis of caste, Kedar was denied the opportunities he sought. Those job denials became the catalyst for him to seek higher education in the United States. He wanted to earn a PhD in radiation biology. Even though he would eventually become the first Radiation Biologist in the world, this was not his ultimate dream. His dream was to develop agents to protect humans from radiation damage.
Arriving in America with only $2 in his pocket, catastrophic failure was a real possibility. He will tell you that the generosity of the American people saved him from starvation and enabled him to eventually earn his radiation biology PhD.
Ultimately he was offed a position at Brookhaven National Laboratory where highly classified research on atomic energy was conducted. Later, he formed a company and developed a product he called SEVAK, which was the precursor of Micro Daily.
His research brought him to the attention of the Department of Defense. One day a general asked him to participate in a meeting with Russian generals who had experience using micronutrients to protect their troops during the Afghanistan war. Dr. Prasad tells the story:
“The next day we attended the joint meeting for an hour. After the meeting I was asked by the US general, “Can you develop a formula like the one they were using?”
“I replied, ‘I already have developed something better.’” The general suggested we should get approval from the scientists at the Department of Defense.
“After 16 lectures on the scientific rationale of our product to scientists from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, we finally received approval from them. Then, we were directed to get the product tested for its effectiveness and safety.
“I said, “We do not have the financial resources to do this.” They suggested that we should go to Congress to seek financial help.”
For nine months, he walked the halls of Congress in quest of congressional support. Finally, $12 million funding was approved for testing the Micro Daily formula on military personnel. After successful human trials, clinical studies and an additional $12 million in funding, seven treatment patents were awarded for Dr. Prasad’s formula.
Come meet the man of this story, Dr. Kedar N. Prasad, and hear about the next and greatest advancement in his continuing journey to protect mankind’s health. He will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Morey’s Steakhouse Events Center in Burley. Free admission.
