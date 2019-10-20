TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer the following classes in the coming weeks:
Introduction to Electrical Safety Arc Flash and NFPA 70E — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building Room 134 on campus, $175 per person
Every year in the U.S., thousands of people are injured by electricity. This class takes a hands-on approach to helping you and those around you live and work safely around electrical equipment. This course will take you through the basics of electricity and why it can be dangerous. You will also see demonstrations of the hazards that electrical equipment can pose and show you the effect that electricity has on the body. The course will also go over some of the unseen dangers that are likely to be encountered in equipment commonly found at your workplace.
You will learn the following:
- Practices that can eliminate or minimize electrical hazards
- Employment of electrical safety equipment such as personal protective equipment, arc-flash protective equipment and electrical test equipment
- How to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you while interacting with electrical devices
- Basic first aid response measures to take in the event of an electrical incident
- NFPA 70E, the OSHA standard for electrical safety in the workplace and practical ways to apply these principles to increase safety and maintain compliance
You will walk away with the following:
- Training workbook with extensive notes to use during the course and on the job site
- Certification of Completion provided by CSI Workforce Development and Training
- Four Hours of electrical CEU credits through the Idaho Division of Building Safety
Instructor Jake Ball has spent the past 18 years working as a technician, consultant and training instructor in various industrial fields. He has a bachelor’s of science in network design and management, as well as current master electrician licenses in many western states. Ball is also approved as an instructor for NFPA NEC code courses through the state of Idaho.
Excel Session 5: Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts — 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Health Science and Human Services Building Room 229 on campus, $59 per person
Your Excel skills could land you your next job. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word-processing.
Learn how to create and use a pivot table — one of Excel’s most powerful features. Analyze large sets of data quickly and easily by using slicers and datelines. Finally, present your data pictorially by learning how to create and use a pivot chart.
Aerial and Scissor Lift Operator — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center Room A5; 1600 Parke Ave., Burley; $175 per person
Aerial and scissor lifts are used for many activities in both general industry and construction. While using lifts is generally a safer way to perform tasks at heights compared to using a ladder, they can also be very dangerous and costly for untrained operators not aware of the hazards involved in the operation and functionality of the machines.
This one-day certification course will educate individuals in the safe operation of aerial and scissor lifts per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and ANSI standards. Participants will receive both classroom training and hands-on operation of the lifts.
Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. In the past, he was the senior safety consultant for Northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner Safety.
Aerial and Scissor Lift Train the Trainer — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center Room A5; 1600 Parke Ave., Burley; $649 per person
This one-day certification course is designed to provide candidate instructors with the skills and knowledge to teach an effective aerial and scissor lift operator course and to evaluate compliance. Participants will learn the instructional techniques involved to best deliver concepts in a classroom and/or field environment.
The instructor will be Davy Gadd.
Confined Space Competent Person — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building Room 134 on campus, $125 per person
A competent person is a necessity on every job site and is someone who has sufficient experience and knowledge to recognize confined space hazards, correct unsafe work conditions and who has the ability to shut down the work site until any hazards are corrected. The competent person should be the most knowledgeable person about confined space safety on site.
Confined spaces incidents are not the most common, but they can be the most deadly. Many times, this is due to the hazards being misunderstood or underestimated. This course is designed to train students in the best practices and methods of identifying and eliminating both existing and predictable confined space hazards.
The instructor will be Davy Gadd.
To register for any of these classes, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
