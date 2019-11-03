TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer these classes in the coming weeks.
Aerial & Scissor Lift Operator — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building Room 134 on campus, $175 per person
Aerial and scissor lifts are used for many activities in both general industry and construction. While using aerial lifts is generally a safer way to perform tasks at heights compared to using a ladder, they can also be very dangerous and costly for untrained operators not aware of the hazards involved in the operation and functionality of the machines.
This one-day certification course will educate individuals in the safe operation of aerial and scissor lifts per Occupational Safety and Health Administration and American National Standards Institute standards. Participants will receive classroom training along with the hands-on operation of aerial and scissor lifts.
Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.
Aerial & Scissor Lift Train the Trainer — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building Room 134 on campus, $649 per person
This one-day certification course is designed to provide candidate instructors with the skills and knowledge to teach an effective aerial and scissor lift operator course and evaluate compliance. Participants will learn the instructional techniques involved to best deliver concepts in a classroom and/or field environment.
The instructor will be Davy Gadd.
ServSafe Training and Certification — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Health Science and Human Services Building Room 229 on campus, $145 per person
Idaho requires having at least one certified food manager on staff. Through the ServSafe training and certification course, you will earn your nationally recognized food safety license by ServSafe.
Obtaining and maintaining your ServSafe certificate means you have the tools and knowledge you need to ensure that your workplace meets industry standards for cleanliness along with proper safety requirements for food handling and preparation.
Study materials will be provided exactly one week prior to the training day. Provide a valid email when registering so these may be sent to you, allowing one week to study for the exam.
Instructor Dianne Jolovich is a professor of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at CSI. Jolovich has taught for 13 years there and is also an advisor for SkillsUSA and Collegiate DECA. She was CTE Educator of the Year at the College of Southern Idaho in 2009 and CTE Educator of the Year for Idaho in 2017. She has a master’s in human resource training and development from Idaho State University.
