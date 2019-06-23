TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Welding Level 1: Introduction to Stick/MIG” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from July 1 to 29. It will meet in the Desert Building Welding Lab on campus. The cost is $475 per person which includes all supplies and safety equipment.
With welders retiring at twice the pace of new welders coming into the field, it is anticipated that in the years to come there will be a need for 310,000 replacement and new positions. In this introductory class, students will learn welding theory while getting applied training of welds in various positions on various materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum.
Instructors will be Jonathan Hardesty and Kutler Bunnell. Bunnell is a journeyman pipe welder. He attended the Idaho State Technical Welding Program where, over two years, he learned both structural and pipe welding using the Stick, MIG and TIG weld processes. He has worked on industrial projects across the country in natural gas power plants, fertilizer plants, mines and oil refineries. For the past two years, Kutler has worked in the food-processing industry. He currently works for a local company where he both fits and welds sanitary tube.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
