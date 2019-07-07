BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Welding — Level 1: Introduction to Stick/MIG” from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays Aug. 2 to Oct. 4. It will meet at the Mini-Cassia Tech Center Building Welding Lab, 1143 W. 16th St. The cost is $475 per person including all supplies and safety equipment.
With welders retiring at twice the pace of new welders coming into the field, it is anticipated that in the years to come there will be a need for 310,000 replacement and new positions. In this introductory class, students will learn welding theory while getting applied training of welds in various positions on various materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum.
Grow your current skill set through this 30-hour training for stick (arc welding) and MIG/wire feed welding. It will be an introduction to GMAW, FCAW and GTAW where students will focus on production welding with the end goal of workplace readiness.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
