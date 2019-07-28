TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “StrengthsQuest: A Guide to Identify and Fully Utilize Your Strengths” from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 154 on campus. The cost is $75 per person.
What would happen if we thought about what is right with people rather than fixating on what is wrong with them? “StrengthsQuest” will help individuals to grow and develop — focusing on their talents and strengths. The “StrengthsQuest” approach helps people examine their individual natural talents. With additional training and understanding, their talents become their strengths. When we focus on our strengths, we improve our performance, productivity and profitability.
Prior to the course, participants will receive a “StrengthsQuest” code in order to complete their personalized assessment.
Instructor Dr. Michelle Schutt holds a certificate in strengths-based education from Gallup. She has been training students, college employees and community members on the benefits of living their strengths for over 10 years.
