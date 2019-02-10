TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “StrengthsQuest: A Guide to Identify and Fully Utilize Your Strengths Training” from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 236, on North College Road. The cost is $89 per person.
StrengthsQuest helps individuals to grow and develop — focusing on their talents and strengths. When we focus on our strengths, we improve our performance, productivity and profitability.
Instructor Dr. Michelle Schutt holds a certificate in strengths-based education from Gallup. She has trained students, college employees and community members on the benefits of living their strengths for over 10 years.
Prior to the course, participants will be provided with a StrengthsQuest code to complete their personalized assessment.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
