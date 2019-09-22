TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “SQF Quality Systems” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will meet in Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 120 on campus. The cost is $450 per person.
The “SQF Quality Systems” course explains how to go beyond simply managing the quality of your product and focus instead on the larger goal of creating a culture of quality within the business.
This course provides foundational knowledge of quality management principles and makes clear the difference between food safety management and quality management principles. It also demonstrates the cost benefits of implementing a quality management system and describes specific measures for how to implement the SQF Quality Code using quality tools.
You have free articles remaining.
Course attendees must have successfully completed an HACCP training course meeting the SQFI definition and either “Implementing SQF Systems” training or “Auditing SQF Systems/Lead SQF Auditor” training.
Instructor Janna Hamlett has spent her life working in agriculture. She has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in food science and management from Washington State University. Hamlett works at the College of Southern Idaho as the program manager for the food processing technology program. Previously, she worked in various management positions at large-scale cheese and whey processing facilities in the Magic Valley. Hamlett has numerous industry certifications including approved OSHA 10- and 30-hour instructor and for curriculum from International HACCP Alliance.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.