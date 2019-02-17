TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer three sessions of ammonia training in March:
- Eight-Hour Ammonia Refresher and First Responder/Operational Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 151, on North College Road. The cost is $325 per person. This course is designed to cover the skill requirement expected of an emergency response operator as presented in CFR 1910.120(q). The operator will be trained on how to support the emergency response effort by using defensive strategies — not entering immediately-dangerous-to-life-and-health atmospheres — and support functions for the response technician who would enter atmospheres greater than the IDLH of ammonia.
- Eight-Hour Ammonia Refresher and First Responder/Operational Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 in the Meyerhoeffer Building, Room 233, on the CSI campus. The cost is $325 per person.
- 24-Hour Ammonia/Hazardous Material Technician Responder Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 to March 8 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 151. The cost is $799 per person. This course is designed to meet OSHA 192.120(q)(6)(iii) and establishes that a hazardous materials technician is an individual who will approach the point of release in order to plug, patch or otherwise stop the release of a hazardous substance.
Ammonia is an extremely hazardous chemical that is widely used in many industries. It is flammable, explosive and corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs. Workers need to know how to work safely around this chemical because those who are exposed to ammonia regularly can become desensitized to its irritant effects and not recognize dangerous concentrations.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.