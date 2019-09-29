TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “5 Steps to Becoming a Better Trainer Session 3: The Art of Coaching” from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 154 on campus. The cost is $165 per person.
It is important to realize that any trainer needs two separate sets of skills and knowledge. First, they need to know the topic they are teaching and second, they need to know how to transfer that information to the student. You've probably noticed that there are a lot of training materials and methods that do not seem to be a good fit for your training needs.
Stemming from the training method, and with an understanding of human communication, effective coaching allows trainers to maintain trust while correcting actions. Students will participate in active learning exercises to discover an effective, efficient coaching model. In addition, you will learn and discuss strategies for managing challenging people and difficult personalities.
Instructor Andy Orr is a communication instructor and the director of forensics with the College of Southern Idaho. He is a graduate of the Master of Public Administration Program at Boise State University, and his chosen emphasis is in the areas of natural resources and environmental administration. Previously, Orr worked for more than 10 years as an operations manager for Starbucks Coffee Company. During his tenure, he gained extensive experience in customer service, business leadership, training and development and personnel management.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
