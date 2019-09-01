TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “ServSafe Training and Certification” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. It will meet in Mini-Cassia Center Room A7, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley. The cost is $145 per person.
Idaho requires having at least one certified food manager on staff. Through the ServSafe training and certification course, you will earn your nationally recognized food safety license by ServSafe.
Obtaining and maintaining your ServSafe certificate means you have the tools and knowledge you need to ensure that your workplace meets industry standards for cleanliness along with proper safety requirements for food handling and preparation.
Study materials will be provided exactly one week prior to the training day. Provide a valid email when registering so these may be sent to you, allowing one week to study for the exam.
Instructor Dianne Jolovich is Professor of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at CSI. She has taught for 13 years there and is also an advisor for SkillsUSA and Collegiate DECA. Jolovich was CTE Educator of the Year at the College of Southern Idaho in 2009 and CTE Educator of the Year for Idaho in 2017. She has a master’s in human resource training and development from Idaho State University.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
