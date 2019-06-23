TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Scaffolding Competent Person” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11. It will meet in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building Room 134 on campus. The cost of the class is $99 per person.
A competent person is a necessity on every job site and is someone who has sufficient experience and knowledge to recognize scaffold hazards, correct unsafe conditions and who has the ability to shut down the work site until any hazards are corrected. The competent person should be the most knowledgeable person about scaffolding on site.
This one-day certification course is designed to prepare all trades in understanding the hazards of modular scaffolding, swing stage and rolling scaffolds including OSHA’s five most serious scaffold hazards: falling objects, falls, unsafe access, scaffold collapse and electrocutions.
Instructor Davy Gadd has experience as a teacher and more than 15 years in commercial/residential construction. For the past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for Northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
