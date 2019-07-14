TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Safe Quality Foods” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 to 26. It will meet in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 120 on campus. The cost is $550 per person. If attending both the “Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points” and “Safe Quality Foods” sessions, you will receive a $100 discount.
Get introduced to the Safe Quality Foods system and prepare to take the practitioner exam. During this class, you will gain an understanding of the system’s code and how to apply it to food manufacturing. With practical exercises to reinforce learning, you will be able to successfully implement and maintain a Safe Quality Foods system.
Instructor Janna Hamlett has spent her life working in agriculture. She has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in food science and management from Washington State University. Hamlett currently works at the College of Southern Idaho as the program manager for the food processing technology program. Previously, she worked in various management positions at large-scale cheese and whey processing facilities in the Magic Valley. Hamlett has numerous industry certifications and is approved for curriculum from International HACCP Alliance.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.