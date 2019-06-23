TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “5S and Lean Manufacturing” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. July 9 and 16. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 154 on campus. The cost is $149 per person for this interactive and hands-on training.
In today’s competitive environment, companies are fueling growth through leaner operations. Adopting lean practices, which focus on the elimination of waste throughout the enterprise, creates cost savings while establishing an environment of continuous improvement.
Instructor Dave O’Connell, a resident of Pocatello, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado. He is a specialist with over 30 years of manufacturing and food processing experience. O'Connell was introduced to advanced manufacturing practices early in his career at General Electric where he learned statistical process control and continuous improvement. He also completed Training Within Industry — a simple, yet effective, method for training employees, dealing with people problems and effectively using resources in the workplace.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
