TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Reclaim Clarity” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 229 on campus. The cost $115 per person.
In 2017, as many as 52% of leaders admitted to feeling workplace stress daily. Leaders becoming stressed and overwhelmed is costly to any organization. Once those feelings have taken hold of a leader, coping with a typical workday can be a challenge. This course will provide your leaders and key team members with tactical strategies to reclaim certainty from chaos.
You will learn the following:
- 360 degree communication and self-care importance: Communicating with your boss, executives, peers, direct reports and the hourly work force effectively are critical to the reduction of leader stress and overload. Learn more about 360-degree communication techniques and explore tips for releasing stress throughout the work day.
- Data collection methods, action definition and resourcing: Explore data collection methods that will facilitate identification of problems and provide clear direction with information needed to apply resources appropriately.
- Business review survival and effective presentations: Presentation tips for clear and concise communication of performance results. Strategies for avoiding conflict during the presentation. Learn more about how senior executives view the business review and their expectations for your presentation.
- Creating effective teams: The development of effective teams can reduce leader stress and workload through delegation. Identifying high-potential team members, monitoring team performance and developing succession plans is critical.
- Developing peer relationships and networking skills: Leaders sometimes feel isolated by their own experiences. Developing peer relationships and understanding how to work with others can pull leaders from that isolation. Peers can support each other and provide an outlet for stress. External networking and the development of an advisory team can be an excellent way of bouncing ideas off leaders who are not in your organization.
Instructor Michelle Shinn has a 30-year proven manufacturing track record in multiple industries, with 16 years of progressive responsibility in operations management roles. She specializes in complex manufacturing problems and helping leaders cope with the many challenges they face daily. Shinn holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational management and a master’s degree in business administration in which she is a doctoral candidate. She has completed executive leadership training through the University of Michigan and is a Six Sigma Black Belt with years of lean experience as well.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
