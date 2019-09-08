{{featured_button_text}}
Programmable logic controllers

Workforce Development offers 'Programmable Logic Controllers' training Sept. 18.

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Introduction to Programmable Logic Controllers” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. It will meet in Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on campus. The cost is $245 per person.

Most production facilities rely on Programmable Logic Controllers throughout their processes. This hands-on course will help participants understand the basics of controllers and start them on their way to programming, maintaining and troubleshooting these devices. While the principles taught apply to any programmable controller, the hands-on activities will use Allen Bradley equipment and RSLogix 5000 software. Get ready to learn while earning eight continuing education unit credits.

Instructor Jake Ball has spent the past 18 years working as a technician, consultant and training instructor in various industrial fields. He has a bachelor’s of science in network design and management, as well as current master electrician licenses in many western states. Ball is also approved as an instructor for NFPA NEC code courses through the state of Idaho.

Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

