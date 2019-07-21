TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Productivity for the Leaders of Today” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 154 on North College Road. The cost is $125 per person.
Explore the opportunities of a productive and stress-free life. This course empowers students to learn the techniques needed to survive in today’s workforce arena where production is key, and there is never enough time. The normal consensus to be more productive is that you must work harder or longer. That's simply not the case. Trust the process and see it through.
Instructor Dillon Brock is a career critical care paramedic and educator. He attended the Methodist/Clarian Health Paramedic Program and the Critical Care Program at Vanderbilt University. He received his bachelor's of science in psychology from the University of Tennessee. Dillon prides himself on his wacky personality and dedication to student success.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.