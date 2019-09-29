TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Outlook 102: Organization of Emails and Contacts” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. It will meet in the CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room A24, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley. The cost $49 per person.
Microsoft Outlook is more than just email. It’s a personal information manager to streamline workloads and boost productivity. Outlook helps users and businesses manage and prioritize communications, organize workloads and coordinate schedules. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Outlook and email processing.
This course will increase students' efficiency and organization in Outlook. Work alongside the instructor to learn how to organize all your emails by using rules to automatically sort incoming ones into folders. To make certain emails stand out, learn how to apply conditional formatting and color categories. Then look at the people module to create contacts and group them to quickly email multiple people. Also learn how to export and share contacts with others.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
