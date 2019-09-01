TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “OSHA 10: General Industry” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13. It will meet at the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 120 on campus. The cost is $149 per person.
To maintain a healthy and safe work environment, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employees in various industries to participate in workplace safety training. See the benefits of instructor lead training in this 10-hour OSHA safety course that will address specific regulations as they apply to general industry. Meet your workplace training requirements in an interactive setting with peers and your professor.
You have free articles remaining.
Instructor Janna Hamlett has spent her life working in agriculture. She has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in food science and management from Washington State University. Hamlett currently works at the College of Southern Idaho as the program manager for the food processing technology program. Previously, she worked in various management positions at large-scale cheese and whey processing facilities in the Magic Valley. Hamlett has numerous industry certifications including approved OSHA 10- and 30-hour instructor and for curriculum from International HACCP Alliance.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.