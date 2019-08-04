TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Operational Toolbox” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Room 150 on campus. The cost is $115 per person.
Does your team need a proven process for execution to an operational strategy? In 2016, Harvard Business Review noted that up to 67 percent of well-formulated strategies failed due to poor execution. This course will provide your leaders with the operational tools needed to execute to any operational strategy. Training topics will include understand KPI’s and identify high priority problems using data, theory of constraints, variance identification and resolution, the importance of five-why analysis and individual performance improvement strategies.
Instructor Michelle Shinn has a 30-year proven manufacturing track record in multiple industries, with 16 years of progressive responsibility in operations management roles. She specializes in complex manufacturing problems and helping leaders cope with the many challenges they face daily. Shinn holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational management and a master’s degree in business administration in which she is a second-year doctoral candidate. She has completed executive leadership training through the University of Michigan and is a Six Sigma Black Belt with years of lean experience as well.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.