TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer NFPA 70E Training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 151, on North College Road. The cost is $499 per person.
Electrical hazards are the root of countless injuries and fatalities at work. That’s why the Occupational Health and Safety Administration tapped the National Fire Protection Association to develop complementary standards for electrical workplace safety.
This course will equip participants with knowledge and practical skills to help keep themselves and others safe in an industrial environment where electrical hazards could exist. It is ideal for any individual who works on or around electrical equipment and for those who oversee these personnel. Completion of this course will establish employees as qualified persons under OSHA and NFPA standards.
Walk away with:
- Training that will include electrical safety theory as well as opportunities to demonstrate and practice these critical skills
- NFPA 70E Reference Guide, with extensive notes, to use during the course and on the job site
- Eight hours of industry related CEU credits through the Idaho Division of Building Safety for licensed electricians
- Certification of completion provided by CSI Workforce Development and Training
Instructor Jake Ball has spent the past 18 years working as a technician, consultant and training instructor in various industrial fields. He has a bachelor’s of science in network design and management, as well as current master electrician licenses in many western states. Ball is also approved as an instructor for NFPA NEC code courses through the state of Idaho.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.