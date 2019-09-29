TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Managing Up” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost is $115 per person.
Many front-line leaders and mid-level managers attribute their stress and frustration due to painful conversations with their managers. Effective communication with executive leadership is critical to organizational success. In fact, 68% of organizations recognize communication with executives as the key success factor in talent development for those leaders. This course will provide students with the tools needed to communicate effectively.
Instructor Michelle Shinn has a 30-year proven manufacturing track record in multiple industries, with 16 years of progressive responsibility in operations management roles. She specializes in complex manufacturing problems and helping leaders cope with the many challenges they face daily. Shinn holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational management and a master’s degree in business administration in which she is a doctoral candidate. She has completed executive leadership training through the University of Michigan and is a Six Sigma Black Belt with years of lean experience as well.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
